Feathers, Oils & Toys! Amy Duggar’s Bombshell Kinky Sex Secrets Uncovered

Amy Duggar and her husband are nothing like their 19 Kids and Counting cousins, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

Duggar and her husband, Dillon King, appeared on Marriage Boot Camp, and confessed to all of their kinky bedroom secrets in a game with the cast!

“We brought all kinds of sex toys,” King read as others guessed who he was describing. “Feathers, oils, strawberries. Kissed every part of my body. The whole resort heard me.”

Premadonna guessed that it was Renee Graziano’s card, but Graziano immediately guessed it was Duggar.

“We have a lot of fun!” Duggar proclaimed as she stood up proudly. “We have a truck full of stuff.”

“Amy and Dillon are freakier than we all thought!” Ashley Rosenbaum then exclaimed in a confessional.

King and Duggar tied the knot in 2015 and have argued over everything from taking care of their cats to starting a family.

