NBA Star Derek Fisher Joins ‘DWTS’ – Just Days After DUI Arrest!

Former NBA star Derek Fisher and Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen are joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars for its 25th season, RadarOnline.com has learned. As if the show didn’t have enough drama coming from its celebrity cast, the controversial athlete has confirmed he’s ready for the stage, just days after being caught in a brutal boozy collision!

As PEOPLE reported, Fisher was recently involved in a car crash and arrested under suspicion of DUI. He entered a no contest plea related to the accident. In the car with him was girlfriend and former Basketball Wives star Gloria Govan. While the two have been dating since 2015, Fisher filed for divorce from his wife Candace just last year.

Arlen spent ten years of her life in a wheel chair, “paralyzed from the waist down” due to her crippling disorders, she confirmed in an ESPN essay. In 2015 she took her first step and hasn’t “stopped since.”

Property Brothers star Drew Scott will also appear on the show. As Radar readers know, he was recently involved in a feud with Fixer Upper couple Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Politician Sean Spicer recently rejected the offer to participate in the hit show, saying he had an “overwhelming number of commitments” to attend to in coming moths and reality TV was not on his list.

Other contestants appearing in the much-awaited season will include Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Nikki Bella, Jordan Fisher, Barbara Corcoran and Frankie Muniz.

