Inside Debbie Reynolds’ Death Cover-Up

With puzzling questions circling around Debbie Reynolds’ sudden death,

the showbiz icon’s body must be exhumed for an autopsy!

That’s the bombshell conclusion of a top California investigator and a family insider,

who tell Radar they suspect a cover-up has concealed the real cause

of the “Singin’ in the Rain” star’s tragic passing!

Adding to the mystery is the looming family war over Debbie’s $70 MILLION fortune!

“Since Debbie’s doctor didn’t inspect her body, he couldn’t have seen any possible signs

she killed herself by a drug overdose,” says a family friend.

“Without toxicology tests, we can’t know if she was poisoned by her own hand.

Whether it was a natural death or suicide, her legacy will always have a question mark until this is settled.”