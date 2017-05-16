Inside Debbie Reynolds’ Death Cover-Up

With puzzling questions circling around Debbie Reynolds’ sudden death,
the showbiz icon’s body must be exhumed for an autopsy!
That’s the bombshell conclusion of a top California investigator and a family insider,
who tell Radar they suspect a cover-up has concealed the real cause
of the “Singin’ in the Rain” star’s tragic passing!
Adding to the mystery is the looming family war over Debbie’s $70 MILLION fortune!
“Since Debbie’s doctor didn’t inspect her body, he couldn’t have seen any possible signs
she killed herself by a drug overdose,” says a family friend.
“Without toxicology tests, we can’t know if she was poisoned by her own hand.
Whether it was a natural death or suicide, her legacy will always have a question mark until this is settled.”