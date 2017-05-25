Debbie Reynolds Autopsy Cover-Up?

With puzzling questions ­circling around Debbie Reynolds‘ sudden death, the showbiz icon’s body must be exhumed for an autopsy!

That’s the bombshell conclusion of a top California investigator and a family insider, who tell RadarOnline.com they suspect a cover-up has concealed the real cause of the “Singin’ in the Rain” star’s tragic passing!

Adding to the mystery is the looming family war over Debbie’s $70 MILLION fortune!

“Since Debbie’s doctor didn’t inspect her body, he couldn’t have seen any possible signs she killed herself by a drug overdose,” says a family friend. “Without toxicology tests, we can’t know if she was poisoned by her own hand. Whether it was a natural death or suicide, her legacy will always have a question mark until this is settled.”

PHOTOS: New Alarming Footage Shows Debbie Reynolds With A Severely Bruised Face

Chicago cop-turned-Hollywood private eye Paul Huebl adds: “Debbie was a national treasure and her fans will love her, no matter what.

“If there are unresolved questions about what caused her demise, an autopsy will settle the matter quietly and easily.”

According to Debbie’s longtime friend, the two women had a troubling conversation about suicide in the months before the actress’ death!

“After a mutual friend committed suicide by taking too much medicine, Debbie told me that she understood the man’s choice because he had such emotional pain,” the pal reveals.

PHOTOS: Love Triangles, Gambling & More! Debbie Reynolds’ Most Explosive Scandals Exposed

“Maybe Debbie made that same decision, but we’ll never know since there was no autopsy.”

Debbie died at the age of 84 just ONE DAY after her beloved daughter, Carrie Fisher — who suffered a massive heart attack during a transatlantic flight from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23, 2016.

The “Star Wars” heroine, 60, spent four days on a ventilator before passing away Dec. 27.

The next day, Debbie reportedly suffered a fatal stroke while planning her daughter’s funeral.

PHOTOS: Last Photos: Debbie Reynolds Rushed From Carrie Fisher’s Home Before Tragic Death

L.A. County Coroner’s Office spokesman Ed Winter tells Radar no autopsy was done on Debbie’s body.

Instead, Dr. Asma M. Moheet, a physician at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where Debbie was taken after the stroke, signed her death certificate.

In that document, Dr. Moheet cited the cause of death as “intracerebral hemorrhage,” with an underlying cause of “hypertension.”

Medical sources tell RADAR such hemorrhages usually occur from high blood pressure.

NOW a family civil war is brewing over her estate.

PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds In ‘Fair To Serious Condition’

Debbie’s only surviving child, Todd Fisher, insists he get what would have been Carrie’s share of the fortune, since his sister died first.

But Carrie’s only child, 24-year-old “Scream Queens” star Billie Lourd, “believes her mother’s share should pass straight to her,” says the family source.

“Debbie never thought for a minute that Carrie would die before her and didn’t plan for it.

“Then Debbie herself passed away so suddenly before changing her will.”

PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher’s Daughter Billie Lourd Frolics In Bikini In Cabo With Taylor Lautner

Now, the family is in turmoil.

Another bitter family feud exploded at the memorial ­service for Carrie and Debbie at ­Hollywood’s famed Forest Lawn ­Memorial Park.

The two women had been laid to rest there at a private ceremony in January.

Hosting the tribute on March 25, Todd, 59, barred half-sisters Joely and Tricia — whose ­mother is singer-actress Connie Stevens — from speaking.

Hours later, in a shocking Twitter message, Joely posted a picture showing her “giving the finger” with the bitter ­caption: “We were told we were not part of the ‘show.’ ”

One guest blasted the ­obscene tweet, saying, “Shame on Joely. To publicly comment online and give an obscene gesture to Todd is below anyone’s standards.

PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher’s Last Photo Before Tragic Death

“Debbie and Carrie must be rolling over in their graves!

“Family was so important to them, and to see Joely at war with Todd would break their hearts!”

Joely, 49, who sat with Tricia, 48, and Connie, 78, at the memorial, insisted, “we cared deeply” and called Carrie “my hero” — but her shameful tweet outraged fans.

Now, with a cloud hanging over Debbie’s estate, the longtime friend is demanding her body be exhumed.

“Debbie definitely needs to be autopsied,” the friend tells Radar. “It’s an outrage nobody knows the truth about why she died!”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.