Dean McDermott Shops & Throws Lavish Parties Over Paying For Son’s Tuition, Says Ex

Deadbeat dad Dean McDermott owes over $100k in child and spousal support to his ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace in which she claims he blows on lavish parties and luxurious vacations.

In new court documents, obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com, Eustace, 54, claims McDermott, 50, has once again stopped paying child support and alimony, which include funding their shared son’s college tuition.

READ THE DOCUMENTS HERE!

“Dean has stopped paying again,” she wrote in the order to show cause and affidavit for contempt, and first reported by TheBlast.com. “In the last six weeks he has been on two luxurious vacations, Iceland & The Four Seasons in Punta Mita. He resides in a 2 million dollar estate paid by his mother-in-law Candy Spelling and has no impetus to work.”

PHOTOS: Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Get Matching Tattoos For 10th Wedding Anniversary

As previously reported by Radar, Eustace and her onetime husband and father of her 18-year-old son Jack, came to an agreement last year that he’d pay $750 twice a month until mid 2020, but the single-mother-of-two alleged that he failed to make payments.

Then, in March 2017, he was held in contempt of court for again not paying up .

PHOTOS: Secrets & Lies: 10 Reasons Why Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Might Have FAKED The Cheating Scandal To Score A Reality TV Show

“He owes over 100,000 moving forward and I believe he has no intention of paying,” she added in the complaint filed Monday. “He bounces my son’s university rent/tuition and is delinquent in paying therapist bills while he shops and throws lavish parties for his other 5 children.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.