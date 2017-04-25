Xanax & Meth! Ex ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Arrested For Vehicle Theft & Drug Possession

Ex Deadliest Catch star Jacob Harris was busted in Phoenix for alleged vehicle theft and drug possession, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to Page Six, Phoenix police say the 31-year-old was arrested and “released on his own recognizance” Monday after an initial court appearance. He’s due to return to court on May 5.

According to court documents, Harris drove from Washington state to Arizona, along with a female companion, and was staying at a Phoenix hotel. The woman, who has not been identified, called police Saturday, claiming Harris took her vehicle without asking while she was asleep.

Police found the former Discovery Channel reality star at a gas station, where he said he was picking up breakfast for the woman and himself.

Then, according to authorities, a baggie of Xanax pills fell out of his pocket. Later, they discovered crystal methamphetamine in Harris’ possession.

This isn’t the first time a Deadliest Catch star has gotten into trouble this year. As Radar previously reported, the show’s Sig Hansen was accused of sexually abusing his estranged daughter when she was just two years old.

Melissa Eckstrom, a 28-year-old lawyer, provided police reports and medical evaluations to the court claiming she was sexually abused by her own father at age 2 amid her parents’ nasty divorce.

However, Hansen has vehemently denied all of the shocking accusations.

