Dog The Bounty Hunter Reveals Dog Died ‘Of A Broken Heart’ Amid Wife’s Cancer Crisis

In another blow to his family, Dog The Bounty Hunter revealed his dog died of a “broken heart” amid wife Beth Chapman’s cancer crisis.

The star said on Podcastone’s Dog & Beth Looking For Trouble that Beth seemed to know that the couple’s pup, Delilah, was in trouble before her passing.

“[Beth] kept saying I’ve gotta get home, I’ve gotta get home, my dog’s gonna die!” said Dog, otherwise known as Duane Chapman. She would wake up “in the middle of the night, two in the morning and she would say that to me.”

Later, his children called to tell him, “right when Beth sits on the couch, little Delilah was laying there and went to heaven.”

“As I’ve been begging my doctors and my friends to let me go home my very precious baby died,” wrote Beth on Facebook after the incident. “She just waited and waited but mommy never came. I’m sick with grief from the loss of my fur baby Delilah… you were a good ol’ road dog girl I’ll love and miss you forever.”

Continued Duane, “It was a terrible blow to her, really bad, and then the vet said the dog could’ve died of a broken heart.”

“It’s really affecting Beth,” concluded Duane. “Terrible time, Delilah!”

Dog The Bounty Hunter also shared with podcast listeners that his wife Beth is at “a nine” out of ten in terms of pain due to her stage-2 throat cancer. “She’s very very sick,” he said, but she’s staying strong despite the heartbreak.

