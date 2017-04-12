David Schwimmer Trapped In Nasty Custody Battle With British Ex

Nothing friendly about this — “Friends” star David Schwimmer is bracing for an international custody fight from hell!

Newly split from wife Zoe Buckman, David fears his wife will take

their 5-year-old daughter, Cleo, to live in England, sources told Radar

Now British-born Zoe and all-American David are drawing battle lines, Radar has learned.

“Zoe told David she’ll pack up and move back to England and take Cleo with her,” said an insider.

“David’s not about to give up without one hell of a fight and said, ‘Not with my daughter.’

Longtime bachelor David met Zoe in 2007 and fell fast for the artist and photographer.

The couple married in 2010, and daughter Cleo was born the following year.

But the storybook romance turned into a nightmare.

“There’s no compromise here. David’s talking to his lawyer about preventing Zoe from taking his daughter to England.

Zoe’s got her own attorney. It’s getting ugly,” said the source.