SUED For Fraud! Celeb Designer Accused Of Cheating Clients Out Of $4 Million

David Phoenix, an interior designer for A-list celebrities, has been sued for allegedly cheating his clients out of millions of dollars — and Radar has the exclusive details!

According to court documents filed on Monday, and obtained exclusively by Radar, former customers Robert and Wendy Goodfriend claim that Phoenix “swindled” a small fortune out of them.

The Goodfriends, who are being represented by Hollywood pitbull attorney Marty Singer, are seeking damages — a total of $1 million — to “make an example of Phoenix” and “deter similar conduct in the future,” according to the lawsuit filed.

“This case is a classic example of ‘bait and switch’ tactics employed by David Phoenix, a rogue interior designer who has swindled [the Goodfriends] out of more than $4 million through his fraudulent misrepresentations and other tortious conduct concerning services and materials that he falsely promised [the Goodfriends],” the documents state.

“To add insult to injury, after obtaining vast sums of money from [the Goodfriends], Phoenix converted to his own use nearly $1 Million in cash and furniture, fabrics, material and other furnishings for which [the Goodfriends] had already paid,” the suit continued.

The Goodfriends also accused Phoenix of “arrogantly ignoring” their inquiries in recent months.

According to his website, Phoenix is a “celebrated and influential Los Angeles designer known for thoughtful, modern luxury and livability.”

Phoenix has worked for Maria Shriver, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rob Lowe, Sean Hayes, Greg Berlanti, Paul Pressler (CEO of Gap) and former mayor Richard Riordan.

Story developing.

