David Letterman Reveals The Sex Scandal That Sent Him Into Depression

Late-night TV legend David Letterman reveals the sex and blackmail scandal that rocked his reputation

and marriage was “hell” and sent him spiraling into depression.

In 2009, CBS News producer Robert Halderman discovered the TV host was having an affair

with assistant Stephanie Birkitt — and threatened to turn the sordid story into a screenplay if he didn’t receive $2 million!

Letterman, then hosting the Late Show, shocked viewers by announcing he’d had sex

with women who worked for him and revealing the extortion attempt.

But David confessed his agony to his inner circle,

saying the experience was “akin to having killed your family in a car crash.”