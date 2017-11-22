TV Legend David Cassidy Dies At 67

TV legend David Cassidy has died at the age of 67.

A rep for the former Partridge Family star announced the sad news in a statement Tuesday night.

“On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy,” his rep, JoAnn Geffen said. “David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.”

Cassidy was said to be in a Florida hospital suffering from multiple organ failure.

His health has been failing for several years while he has been plagued by other personal problems too.

Earlier this year Cassidy revealed that he had been battling dementia – he made the announcement after falling on stage.

The one-time pin-up actor has endured a troubled past including arrests and a stint in rehab plus money problems.

After his on stage fall Partridge opened up about his condition.

He said: “I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming.”

