‘Dance Moms’ Filming New Season Despite Abby Lee Miller’s Prison Sentencing

Everyone is replaceable – and that includes Abby Lee Miller! Dance Moms has been picked up for another season despite the dance teacher’s possible stint in prison for fraud charges, but will the show go on without her?

Executive producer Bryan Stinson confirmed the Lifetime series has been picked up for season 7B.

“Here we go! Kicking off another season of #dancemoms,” he tweeted. “Let the haters hate and the lovers luv #defyingodds.”

Dance moms Holly Fraizer and Jill Vertes confirmed the news by posting an Instagram photo of their daughters Nia Sioux and Kendall Vertes alongside luggage.

Fraizer captioned the photo, “We’re back!!! #lalaland #season7DanceMoms.”

But will Miller appear on the upcoming season? The reality star hinted at the show’s cancelation in December with a cryptic Instagram post.

“Years of my life, seven seasons on TV in 130 Countries – I did my best for Lifetime and gave my all to the production of Dance Moms,” she wrote. “Thank you for the many wonderful opportunities and the valuable lessons I learned.”

But it appears Miller, 50, will still be part of the show, as she wrote on Instagram regarding the new season, “Here we go 7B! Here we go!

Miller pled guilty to one count of not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets.

She faces up to 30 months in prison.

Prosecutors initially requested she spend five years in prison and pay $5 million in fines when she was charged with 20 counts of fraud in October 2015.

Miller asked the court to impose a “non-custodial sentence” that would give her probation, community service and/or a fine instead of prison time.

Her final day of sentencing will be February 24th.

Do you think she’ll get prison time? Tell us in the comments.

