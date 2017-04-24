Next Abby Lee?‘ ‘Bossy’ Maddie Ziegler SLAMMED For Diva Behavior

Abby Lee Miller isn’t the only Dance Moms star who is being called out for her bossy ways!

RadarOnline.com exclusively spoke to a source close to teen prodigy, Maddie Ziegler, 14, who claimed that she ALSO can be a real nightmare to work with.

“A lot of other dancers cannot stand working with Maddie because she is incredibly bossy,” a source who has worked on numerous shows with Ziegler told Radar.

PHOTOS: Dangerous Driver! ‘Dance Moms’ Star Kira Girard Busted For Unsafe Traffic Violations

According to the source, “She seems to think she is the director of every show she is in!”

As Radar previously reported, Ziegler and former teacher Miller, 50 – who recently quit Dance Moms as she faces possible prison time for fraud charges – did not see eye-to-eye and, at time, got into heated altercations on set.

Ziegler kept her thoughts to herself in her recent biography titled The Maddie Diaries: A Memoir. In fact, she did not even mention Miller! But the teen dance genius blasted her in an interview with People Magazine when she said, “I’m really glad that I did move on from that, and I did learn a lot from her and we did have some fun times. But I feel like now, I’ve never been happier in my life.”

PHOTOS: Bankruptcies, Fraud & Unpaid Bills! ‘Dance Moms’ Biggest Financial Scandals Revealed

And although no one is surprised by Miller’s departure, the source insisted to Radar that Ziegler is no walk in the park either!

“Maddie is an amazing dancer and she knows this,” the insider said. “But she treats a lot of people like crap and seems to think that people should bow down to her because of who she is and what she’s done.”

Do you think that Maddie Ziegler seems difficult to work with? Tell us your thoughts below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.