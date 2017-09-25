‘Dance Moms’ CANCELLED After Jailbird Abby Lee Miller Gets Replaced

Dance Moms has officially come to an end, Lifetime revealed. After Abby Lee Miller‘s shocking prison sentence and six years on air, the popular show has reached its completion.

As RadarOnline.com has learned via International Business Times, the reality show’s final episode will air on Tuesday, October 31.

Was life without legendary Miller too much to handle for replacement Cheryl Burke?

Before the show’s end was confirmed, various cast members and moms teased the news via social media.

“I’m growing up, the show has been a great platform, but it’s time to move on. During the show, I couldn’t take all the opportunities that I wanted to, and now since I’m off the show I’m getting to do what I want to do,” Nia Sioux told Teen Vogue last week.

“That’s a wrap” Camryn Bridges captioned an Instagram post following their latest competition.

The show will be taking a week hiatus amid the scandal and will return October 3 for part one of There’s a New Team in Town.

Abby Lee Miller has yet to speak out on the incident. Stay with Radar for updates!

