Oh Baby! Bristol’s Baby Daddy Pours His Heart Out To Mamma-To-Be

With less than a month before she’s due to give birth, Dakota Meyer is trying to make nice with wife Bristol Palin, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

As Radar readers know, Meyer and Palin have had a rocky relationship. But in a recent Instagram post, Meyer, 28, gushed about his wife.

“I couldn’t ask for a better person to be the mother of my children,” he wrote next to a photo of Palin, undergoing an ultrasound test. “She’s the most amazing woman on earth and I’m so glad she chose me.”

He even hashtagged the pic #mywifeisamazing.

Palin and Meyer tied the knot last year and have a one-year-old daughter, Sailor Grace, together, but their initial relationship was a disaster.

The former DWTS contestant and the Marine were engaged when Radar exclusively reported that he had a secret marriage. They broke off their engagement at the time, and she gave birth to their daughter while they were not on speaking terms.

But the two would eventually reconcile, and on Instagram this week, Palin was all smiles, walking with Sailor Grace and 7-year-old son, Tripp, from her former relationship with Levi Johnston.

“I’m so close to the end of my pregnancy, and honestly still feel 100%,” she wrote. “I have so much energy, and cannot wait to meet our baby girl.”

What do you think? Is it true love between Bristol and Dakota? And what should they name their coming daughter?

