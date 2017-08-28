Bye Cheater! Cynthia Bailey Reveals Hunky New Man After Ex Peter’s Girlfriend Rumors

Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey has just revealed her hot new boy toy, Will Jones, and fans can be certain that cheating ex Peter Thomas will not be happy! As RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, Bailey has stated she is simply “playing the field” and not seriously dating anyone, however she will offer a juicy glimpse into her newly romantic life post-divorce in RHOA’s current season.

Looks like #CynthiaBailey may have herself a new boo 👀 #WillJones (Swipe) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 28, 2017 at 8:47am PDT

As Radar previously reported, Bailey and Thomas called it quits in 2016 after six years of marriage.

“Marriage is hard,” the reality star told OKMagazine.com at the time. “I think it’s definitely difficult when it’s long distance relationship, and at this point, it is a long distance relationship.”

Before their split, cheating rumors sparked, after a video leaked of Thomas heavily flirting with another woman.

Thomas was then said to be dating much-younger actress, Love & Hip-Hop guest star Sina Bina. In an Instagram post, she claimed they had know each other for years, and were just friends.

Thomas confirmed during a RHOA reunion that he had a new girl he liked “a whole lot” — yet refused to reveal her name.

Meanwhile, Bailey, 50, said she would be focusing on herself after the separation. “I am definitely taking some time to myself to figure out how I want to move forward. I don’t want to rush into anything, so I think this time apart is good for us.”

However, nearly a year after announcing their split, gorgeous Bailey has finally moved on!

