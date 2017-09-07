All For Show? Cynthia Already Filming ‘RHOA’ With New Boyfriend

Cynthia Bailey‘s new relationship with Will Jones started in front of the RHOA cameras, and now RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal all the details of their romance!

“Cynthia met Will on camera at her ’50 Cynt’ party,” an insider told Radar. “They have dated and hung out a few times with cameras.”

“They are enjoying each other’s company but do not identify as a couple,” the insider added. “Season 10 is focusing on the beginning states of their courtship with her getting to know Will and him meeting her family and friends.”‘

“He has met her family and her friends already,” the insider confirmed. “It was all on camera.”

Bailey, 50, first revealed she was dating Jones via Instagram just weeks ago, and insiders told Radar at the time that their relationship wasn’t too serious yet.

Bailey was previously married to shady businessman Peter Thomas. They announced their split in 2016 after just six years together.

Bailey admitted that they only spent one week per month together in the months leading to their split, and their relationship was plagued with infidelity rumors.

