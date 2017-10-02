Doomed From The Start! Cynthia Bailey’s Pals Disapprove of New Man Will Jones

Cynthia Bailey’s friends think she’s rushing into a new relationship and they hate her new man, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

“Nene Leakes and Kenya Moore are skeptical that Cynthia is taking the possibility of a romantic future with Will seriously because she is still emotionally involved with Peter,” an insider told Radar, noting that their divorce was just finalized.

Bailey, 50, and Thomas, 56, were married for six years before separating in 2016 — and Jones is Bailey’s first relationship since her marriage ended.

Radar reported that the couple’s relationship is moving quickly, as Jones has met her family and friends, and is already making cameos on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Thomas has been dating much-younger Sina Bina for months while he battles fraud cases.

