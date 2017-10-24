Jim Bob & Michelle Give Pre-Wedding Pep Talk To Joseph Duggar: ‘Always Cherish Her’

It had been nearly 9-years since Jim Bob, 52, and Michelle Duggar, 51, had a son tie the knot, and on Monday night’s Counting On finale, the parents-of-19 could barely contain their excitement about Joseph Duggar‘s impending nuptials. With the last four weddings having been for Duggar girls, however, Jim Bob and Michelle’s pep talk for their son was a bit different than their past pre-wedding speeches.

“I’m so thankful Michelle and I had a few minutes with Joe by himself, before he got married,” Jim Bob said minutes before his son, 22, said “I do” to Kendra Caldwell, 19. “It was very special getting to spend time with him, pray with him, and give him some advice.”

PHOTOS: Look Away, Jim Bob! Josh Duggar’s Porn Star Revealed In 10 Sexy Shots

Michelle started the conversation first, explaining to her son how she and Jim Bob have maintained a healthy and happy relationship over the years.

“When we [talk] to other couples [about how] daddy and I have enjoyed 33 years of happy married life, we can truly say that if you will remember not to go to sleep with anything between you and Kendra – just make things right…” your marriage will be a success. Michelle continued, “Speak kind words to one another. Always cherish her. Treat with her with the utmost respect. [And] speak words of affirmation to encourage her.”

Then it was Jim Bob’s turn to offer his son some words of wisdom.

PHOTOS: Boys Banned From Babysitting, Playing Hide ‘N’ Seek & More –– 10 Bombshells From Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar’s Tell-All TV Interview

“I would say you have a tendency maybe to be a man of few words, which can be good – but I think with your wife make sure everything she does for you, you praise her and thank her,” Jim said, “communicating to her about how much you love her, how much you cherish her. If you do that your marriage and your family will prosper. A lot of guys think ‘she knows I love her’ but she needs to hear it. Keep that in mind every day of your life.”

What did you think of Jim Bob and Michelle’s advice? Sound off in the comments below!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.