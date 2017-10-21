Action Man! Corey Feldman Plans To Take On Hollywood Pedophiles

Child star Corey Feldman wants to take on pedophiles in Hollywood.

He took to his Twitter to reveal that he has a ‘plan’ to expose abusers but wants to make sure that his own family are safe.

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein ‘fall out’ Feldman claims to know the name of the man who molested his late friend Corey Haim and he wants to take action.

Feldman, 46, left several lengthy messages on Twitter on Thursday regarding his won experiences with regard to abuse.

‘4 THE RECORD: I WILL NOT B GOING ON A TALK SHOW 2 DISCLOSE NAMES OF MY ABUSER OR ANY1 ELSES ABUSERS. SO PLEASE STOP ASKING ME 2 DO SO,’ he posted.

Feldman added that he is motivated to resurrect his campaign against the paedophile ring he says abused him as a young child.

He posted: ‘THAT SAID I AM WORKING ON A PLAN THAT MAY B A WAY FORWARD 2 SHED SOME LITE ON THIS SITUATION! IF I CAN FIGURE OUT A WAY 2 GET ACTUAL JUSTICE,’ he revealed, before adding ‘NOBODY SHOULD LIV THEIR LIVES IN FEAR EXCEPT THOSE WHO COMMITTED THESE HEINOUS CRIMES IN THE 1ST PLACE! I HAV FAITH GOD WILL C THIS THRU!’

‘Goonies’ star Feldman has claimed in the past that both he and Corey Haim were abused by numerous Hollywood executives as they were establishing themselves in the business.

Veteran presenter Barbara Walters was denounced for trying to put down his claims when Feldman previously appeared on ‘The View’ in 2013.

