Corey Feldman Claims He Exposed Hollywood Pedophiles To LAPD, 24 Years Ago!

Corey Feldman, 46, just came forward to bash the LAPD for failing to acknowledge his 1993 call is which he named his alleged sexual predators. In a candid interview with Dr. Oz, 57, the actor told the host that he called the police department and told them he’d been “molested.” He gave them the names of the abusers, and yet no actions were ever taken against them.

“I called the Santa Barbara Police, just got off the phone with them. As you were speaking I was speaking. You claim that you spoke to them about your abuse in 1993,” said Dr. Oz. “I listened to the recording and I did not hear you name names.”

“They turned the recording off” when I named names, said Feldman, adding that the rest of the call is “on record.”

The show host then read a statement sent to him by the LAPD.

“We are aware of the statements that Mr. Feldman is making regarding an investigation in 1993. Our records do not indicate that he named any suspects,” read the declaration.

Feldman looked incredulous as he told Dr. Oz that it was the first time the police department even recognized his 1993 claims.

“Would you call them after the show?” asked Dr. Oz.

“Absolutely,” replied Feldman.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Feldman spoke of his alleged years of abuse in Hollywood in a tell-all book titled Coreyography: A Memoir. In the text, he claimed he and ex pal Corey Haim, 38, were constantly harassed by older male predators who told them it was “perfectly normal” for men to have sexual relations with younger kids.

Feldman spoke publicly about his alleged experiences with abuse in Hollywood, and even shared the news with show host Barbara Walters, 88, who told him he was “damaging an entire industry” by making such claims.

“Are you saying they’re pedophiles?” she asked during a 2003 interview. “Yes,” he replied.

Recently, Corey Feldman claimed he would finally be exposing the industry’s biggest pedophiles in an explosive film he is currently working on. Should someone be worried?

