Corey Bohan Fights Back Over Audrina Patridge Restraining Order Against Him – Details

Corey Bohan is fighting back against Audrina Patridge after she obtained a temporary restraining order against him.

In his response he claims that both her father and brother turned-up at their house to get her belongings and tried to instigate a fight with him.

He also believes that Patridge, 32, and her family are trying to prevent him from seeing their young daughter Kirra because the date of their next hearing is the same day he is scheduled to see the child.

Bohan, 35, further alleges that he cannot afford a lawyer and wants Patridge to pay him support while she is intentionally trying to make him look bad before child services.

In applying for her restraining order she claimed Bohan “has become increasingly possessive, angry, agitated and jealous” of her work and travel schedule.”

And now she wants him to move out of the house that she claims belongs to her.

The reality star states she has “owned this property” since prior to their marriage declaring the house “is my separate property” and that Bohan “shall not acquire any interest in my real or personal property.”

Patridge fled the house with their daughter on September 6 and has been staying with her parents since then. She alleges that he has been holding her possessions ‘hostage’ and has illegally installed surveillance cameras around the property.

The Hills alum and Bohan got married in November 2016 – they share a 13-month-old daughter Kirra together and reportedly split only three months after getting hitched.

The feuding couple has another court hearing scheduled for October.

