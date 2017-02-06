Pays To Be A Kennedy! Conor Gets A Plea In Aspen Bar Brawl Arrest

What Kennedy curse? RFK Jr.’s youngest son, Conor Kennedy, will get off with a plea deal following his bar brawl arrest in Aspen, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

As Radar reported, Conor was arrested by the Aspen police after a late-night fight over the Christmas holidays.

“Officer Andrew Atkinson and a man later identified as John Conor Kennedy fell into a snowbank as Atkinson tried to break up the fight,” the Aspen PD told Radar about Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend’s wild night out at Bootsy Bellows Aspen on December 29, 2016.

The situation escalated when officers witnessed Kennedy “throwing approximately four or five punches to the head,” of another man, police said.

Kennedy was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to the Pitkin County Jail, but was released without a bond.

Today, Reed Patterson, the Aspen Clerk of the Court, exclusively told Radar, “Assistant City Attorney Andrea Bryan has reached a disposition with John Conor Kennedy.”

According to Patterson, Kennedy is not required to be in court when the paperwork will be signed on February 8, 2017, and specific details about the deal have not yet been released.

