Citing the tried and true “irreconcilable differences, Clint Howard has slapped wife Melanie with divorce papers

after 22 years of childless marriage. Ron Howard’s baby brother wants their Burbank home,

old movie scripts and $24,000 in saving bonds. He says she can keep her jewelry and a $10,000 savings bond,

and wants a judge to decide who gets their 2006 Honda Accord and 2005 Chrysler 300.