Keeping Away From The Kardashians! Cindy Crawford Begs Kaia To Steer Clear Of Kendall

Cindy Crawford is begging her 16-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber keep her distance from Kendall Jenner, and the Kardashians as a whole, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively.

“She’s worried about her being corrupted into the bad girls club,” an insider told Radar. “The thought of her baby girl buddying up with their hangers-on like, Bieber, Brown and Disick gives her genuine nightmares!”

Gerber and Jenner, 21, have been friends for several years now, and have been spotted hanging out together at party hotspots like Coachella, not to mention Jenner’s 21st birthday blowout last year.

PHOTOS: Life’s Still A Beach! From Cindy Crawford To Pam Anderson—20 Scorching Hot Older Ladies Who Rock Amazing Bikini Bodies

Jenner even took some snaps of the emerging model for the cover of a fashion magazine.

Crawford certainly has reasons to worry about her daughter’s lifestyle, as Gerber is already turning heads during several fashion shows in Europe.

But recent photographs have revealed the 5 ft. 9-inch model looking stick-thin while partying with fans in Malibu. And some are worried what keeping up with the Kardashians could do to Gerber’s overall health.

PHOTOS: Who’s Hotter? Kendall Jenner Might Be Surpassing Kim Kardashian For ‘Hottest Sister’ Award

Still, as Gerber grows older, she’ll soon be completely responsible for her own choices and decisions.

“(Cindy) knows it’s a battle she’ll probably lose sooner or later, but wants to fight it every step of the way as long as she can.”

Do you think Kaia should be hanging out with Kendall and the Kardashian family? Let us know in the comments section.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.