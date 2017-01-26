Fake & ‘Broad!’ Entertainment Company Slams Claims In Christina’s Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Christina Grimmie‘s death was tragic — but not AEG’s fault, according to bombshell court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Christina’s father Albert sued the entertainment company and the owner of The Plaza Live Theater (where she was shot) in late 2016 for her wrongful death. Her mother, Tina, filed a claim for mental pain and suffering — and her brother, Marcus, filed for negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Now, AEG is asking for the Orlando-based court to dismiss his complaint.

“Plaintiffs fail to state with enough specificity the basis of any duty AEG, as the promoter of the concert, owed to C. Grimmie or how any such duty was breached,” the company claimed in their filing. “Rather, Plaintiffs make broad, conclusory [sic] allegations as the basis of their wrongful death claim against AEG.”

“In order to establish a claim for negligence against AEG, Plaintiffs must allege that: AEG owed a duty of care to the decedent and breached that duty of care, which caused the damages complained of by Plaintiffs,” the documents continued, adding that the Grimmie family’s complaint was instead filled with “bare boned allegations.”

AEG also blasted the Grimmies for not including a copy of their security contract in their complaint, and claimed that Marcus is not entitled to emotional distress damages since he “voluntarily tackled Loibl [Christina’s killer].”

Finally, they claimed that the family isn’t entitled to any of Christina’s prospective net earnings since she is not a minor, and did not have a spouse at the time of her death.

Radar previously reported that Christina, 22, was fatally shot during a meet-and-greet in Orlando. She was in talks to return to The Voice as a fashion consultant at the time of her death.

