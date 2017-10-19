Christina El Moussa Calls It Quits After Troubled Boyfriend Returns To Rehab

Christina el Moussa, 34, and Doug Spedding, 55, have called it quits on their tumultuous relationship, four months since they began dating. As , 55, have called it quits on their tumultuous relationship, four months since they began dating. As RadarOnline.com has learned, the businessman checked himself back into rehab to deal with his addiction issues.

“Christina supports Doug’s decision to seek treatment and remains in contact to support his recovery,” a source told PEOPLE.

Christina herself shared a post on Instagram following her split.

“There is no shame in beginning again, for you get a chance to build bigger + better than before.” She added the caption, “People can impact you in different ways … the important ones enter your life for a reason a season or a lifetime #keepthefaith,” read the message.

"People can impact you in different ways … the important ones enter your life for a reason a season or a lifetime 💙 #keepthefaith"

As Radar previously reported, Christina began dating Doug after announcing her divorce from longtime hubby Tarek el Moussa, 35. She shares daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 2, with her ex and continues to film Flip or Flop with him despite their “irreconcilable differences.”

Ever since her relationship with Doug began, fans began worrying about the troubled addict’s allegedly shady criminal past.

Now, it seems, it’s all catching up to him, as he’s now single and back in rehab.

