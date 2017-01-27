Tarek El Moussa Reveals Cancer Results Amid Heartbreaking Divorce Battle

Tarek El Moussa is single and cancer free, RadarOnline.com has learned!

The Flip or Flop star revealed via Instagram that his ultrasound results came back negative — and there wasn’t anything suspicious in his neck either.

Still #cancer #free!!!! Having cancer is a very scary thing… I always get nervous going into each check up and today I got GREAT news!! Having no thyroid and balancing medications is tough! I'm finally at UCLA and I'm on the right doses of medication.. People don't know but I was very over medicated with rapid heart rate and palpitations to the point where I wore a heart rate monitor… It really messed me up but today everything is dialed and I finally feel great after 3 years!! A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:55pm PST

“Having cancer is a very scary thing,” Tarek wrote. “I always get nervous going into each check up and today I got GREAT news!! Having no thyroid and balancing medications is tough!”

“I’m finally at UCLA and I’m on the right doses of medication,” he added. “People don’t know but I was very over medicated with rapid heart rate and palpitations to the point where I wore a heart rate monitor… it really messed me up but today everything is dialed and I finally feel great after 3 years!!”

He was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2013 after a fan wrote a letter to producers expressing her concerns. His lymph nodes were removed, and he was forced to complete radation treatment.

Rough couple of years.. Today I Went in for another cancer screening and it was all clear! I remember the day we took this photo. A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Nov 23, 2016 at 8:42pm PST

Tarek, 35, is currently battling his estranged wife Christina, 31, for a HGTV spin-off pending their divorce.

The realtor filed for divorce earlier this month, but has been separated from his wife since May.

