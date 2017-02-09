Christie’s Nightmare! Brinkley’s Ex Linked To 21-Year-Old: Other Woman Tells All!

Peter Cook is known for his love for younger women, but 21-year-old Zoey Tess insisted to RadarOnline.com exclusively that she is not dating Christie Brinkley’s ex.

“We’re not dating,” Tess told Radar exclusively. “We just had met up on time. I can’t give any more information other than that…we are good friends. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Cook, 57, and Tess were spotted together in the Hamptons earlier this week. She commemorated the meeting with a suggestive selfie.

“I was in the Hamptons to discuss my music with a friend and I stopped to have dinner with Peter on my way home,” she reiterated. “We are friends on social media. That’s it. I have no romantic association with him.”

“We’re good friends,” she explained. “I’m working on a music career so he offered to help me and at the dinner we talked about music and I think it was a little misinterpreted.”

“He reached about six months ago via Instagram and I had no idea who he was,” she said of how they met. “Then he added me on Facebook and we are family friends with Michael Lohan and the Lohan family, so we had a mutual friend on Facebook which was Michael Lohan, so I was like, ‘who is this guy?’ And then he approached me about helping with music and stuff like that, and then the dating stuff and then it was just the one meet up.”

Tess launched a SoundCloud page for her music two years ago. Her most recent single, “Superstar,” was uploaded four months ago.

Tess said that she spoke to Sailor Brinkley-Cook’s dad earlier today. Meanwhile, Brinkley, 63, is celebrating her return to Sports Illustrated alongside Sailor and her daughter with Billy Joel, Alexa Ray.

Brinkley and Cook’s marriage ended after he was caught having an affair with an 18-year-old office clerk. Their divorce was extremely bitter, and Cook continued to slam her after it was over.

