The Truth About Peter And My Transition!

The woman that Christie Brinkley’s ex-husband has been romancing exclusively told RadarOnline.com about the intimate details about her relationship with Peter Cook.

Zoey Tess, who was born a man named Joseph and transitioned into a “beautiful woman,” became friends with Cook after he reached out to her on Instagram last year.

Tess told Radar that she is “not hiding anything,” about her transition and explained how she began her relationship with Cook.

“Obviously I went through this journey and I reached a place of such happiness and I feel like I want to help inspire people and I don’t want this to be a negative thing,” Tess told Radar.

Revealing that she is in school and is studying for her degree, Tess said she was working on her music when she began speaking with Cook for business advice.

“I want with my music and everything to inspire people and I want to help people as much as I can because there were so many people along the way who helped me,” she told Radar.

With a new identity and confidence, Tess told Radar: “I’m so happy with my journey and with who I am.”

