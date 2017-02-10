REVEALED! The Woman Being Romanced By Christie Brinkley’s Ex-Husband Was Born A Man!

The 21-year-old student being seduced by Christie Brinkley’s pervy ex-husband — who was once described as having a “pathological predilection” for young women — was born a man, RadarOnline.com has exclusively revealed.

Peter Cook, 58, was pictured cuddling up to Zoey Tess in Instagram and Snapchat media photos at an upscale East Hampton, N.Y., venue last Tuesday — but Radar can now expose the saucy secret behind the pair’s apparent fling.

Zoey was born Joseph — and only transitioned into a female eight months ago!

In a Facebook post uncovered by Radar, Zoey’s mom proudly announced on June 22 last year: “Today is a very special day. I have a daughter!!!”

A source close to Zoey confirmed to Radar: “Joseph started to perform live music when he was in high school. He would get paid to perform pop music and sing the odd Katy Perry cover.

“It was around that time when Joseph started to experiment with make-up and nail polish.

“By junior year, he started taking hormones and he told us it was just a ‘natural progression of things.’ A few years later, Joseph came out and proudly announced his transition to family and friends. Such began her life as Zoey.”

Multiple family and friends confirmed the sex swap to Radar.

Cook, an architect, reached out to Zoey on Instagram two months after her transition — and in the wake of his bitter divorce from Suzanne Shaw.

Shaw accused him in emails of having a “secret pathological predilection” for young women after she allegedly discovered pictures on his computer.

She also claimed to have found a video he filmed of himself having sex with a prostitute!

In an email to Cook, first reported by Page Six, Shaw wrote: “To think you fought Christie, the mother of your children, for custody, knowing what you were, knowing what you did … trolling the internet … filming your prostitute. Covertly photographing … and so much more.”

The split from Shaw was his second bruising divorce after one of the world’s messiest break-ups with Brinkley with whom he shares two children, Sailor and Jack.

That marriage erupted when he was caught having an affair with an 18-year-old office clerk.

While Cook denied any infidelity, swimsuit model Brinkley emerged victorious in a New York court, but still had to fork over $2.1 million of her estimated $60 million fortune.

Zoey has not yet responded to Radar’s request for comment.

But in an exclusive interview earlier this week, she insisted the pair as just “good friends”— and not dating.

“I was in the Hamptons to discuss my music with a friend and I stopped to have dinner with Peter on my way home,” she told Radar.

“We are friends on social media. That’s it. I have no romantic association with him.

“I’m working on a music career so he offered to help me and at the dinner we talked about music and I think it was a little misinterpreted.”

She added: “Peter added me on Facebook and we are family friends with Michael Lohan and the Lohan family, so we had a mutual friend on Facebook which was Michael Lohan, so I was like, ‘who is this guy?’

“Then he approached me about helping with music and stuff like that, and then the dating stuff and then it was just the one meet up.”

