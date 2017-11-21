Oh Baby! Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant Again — See Her GROWING Bump

Chrissy Teigen is pregnant again!

The stunning supermodel, 31, posted a video on her Instagram account of her daughter Luna in her lap pointing to her belly bump and saying “baby,” revealing the happy news.

it's john's! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

“Luna? What’s in here,” she asked her daughter, who responded “Baby,” in her tiny voice.

“Is it a baby?” Teigen asked her 19-month-old daughter.

The cheeky cookbook author captioned the photo “It’s John’s!”

Legend replied to his wife: “Maury will have the final word on this,” joking about Maury Povich’s famous paternity tests.

Teigen was open about her struggle to conceive, and recently revealed that she only had one frozen embryo left from the three from her IVF.

“The first little girl didn’t work, and then the second is Luna,” she said.

Congrats!

