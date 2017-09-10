‘Big Girl’ Chrissy Metz Defends Wearing Latex

Chrissy Metz is living up to her diva reputation that RadarOnline.com has previously revealed.

The This is Us star, 36, is defending her eyebrow-raising fashion choices and is even comparing herself to the Kardashian sisters!

Metz hosted the third annual TheCurvyCon this week in New York which is an answer to the stick-thin models at the city’s famed Fashion Week.

The TV actress and other full-figured gals celebrated the $20 billion plus-sized apparel market at the convention.

And while Metz admitted to PEOPLE, “Being a big girl, you want to hide sometimes,” she is now confident about fashion and wore a bright red latex gown to the recent MTV Movie and TV Awards.

On Saturday, Metz said about the dress, “The Kardashians do it; why can’t I?”

However, is Metz going too far? She recently flashed her panties in a massive wardrobe malfunction, as Radar has reported.

But she has donned a red hot party look before and isn’t making any apologies.

“I just think latex is cool,” Metz said Saturday at TheCurvyCon.

“I just thought it was so interesting and different. What about a big girl being in latex bothers you?”

Metz has also stood up for herself online about her big fashion, tweeting, “I wear what I want, when I want. News flash it’s MY body #thankstho.”

The This is Us standout has caused rumors of chaos on set with some diva behavior, Radar sources have said.

As far as fashion goes, the outspoken star is doing it her way as she told PEOPLE, “I was the only chubby girl in my friend group. I remember Wet Seal becoming popular when I was in school, but the clothes didn’t fit me the same way they fit my friends. Only Lane Bryant had clothing I could wear.”

Metz added, “I had to make [my style] my own, because otherwise you’d look like someone’s grandma and you’re 14.”

