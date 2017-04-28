Off The Hook? Chris Soules Scores MAJOR Victory In Fatal Hit-And-Run Case

Chris Soules’ legal troubles are finally looking up. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal The Bachelor star has scored a major victory in his fatal hit-and-run case only days after his shocking arrest.

According to documents obtained from the Iowa District Court for Buchanan County, the State of Iowa is requesting Soules’ May 2nd court date be pushed back.

READ THE BOMBSHELL COURT PAPERS!

“The State of Iowa respectfully requests the Court grant its Motion for Continuance and reschedule the preliminary hearing to a later date, or for such other and additional relief as the Court deems appropriate in the premises,” the April 27th filing reads.

PHOTOS: ‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules Attends Court In Jail Jumpsuit After Deadly Hit-And-Run Arrest

Soules, 35, and his high-powered legal team have yet to respond to the request.

As Radar reported, Soules was arrested on April 24th for leaving the scene of an accident. The ABC star rear-ended a tractor with his Chevy truck, killing driver Kenneth Mosher, 66.

A 911 call was released only days later, proving Soules called police and attempted to help the victim before fleeing. He was arrested hours later at his home.

Soules’ legal team believes the 911 call will help prove their client’s innocence.

“Soules’ 911 call, released yesterday, proved that the initial knee-jerk coverage of this accident was incorrect,” Parrish-Kruidenier law firm said in a statement to Radar. “While initial reports suggested Soules fled the scene, the 911 call confirms that Soules in fact was the one who contacted law enforcement immediately. During the call, he clearly identified himself and explained his role in the terrible accident.”

PHOTOS: Chris Who? ‘The Bachelor’ Star Kelsey Poe Finally Finds Love Again — In Paris! Meet Her New Man

The statement continues that Soules did administer CPR to his victim and “remained on the scene with him until emergency medical personnel arrived.”

“Soules’ legal team is working to gather all of the evidence and review the facts of this tragic collision,” the statement ended. “They have already filed a demand asking law enforcement to preserve possible evidence and anticipate filing additional motions next week.”

Soules is currently wearing an ankle monitor as part of his release.

Do you think he’ll get jail time? Tell us in the comments.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.