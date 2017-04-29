Cops Obtain Warrant For Chris Soules’ Blood Test Following Fatal Hit-And-Run

While Chris Soules‘ high-powered legal team fights to keep him out of prison, police continue to press into the former ABC star. RadarOnline.com has learned cops have obtained a search warrant to review his blood test following the accident.

But according to reports, officials are aware that the alcohol or drug levels may not be accurately represented since there was a time lapse between when the accident happened and when he was arrested and taken to the hospital.

As Radar reported, Soules, 35, was arrested on April 24. The season 19 Bachelor star’s pickup truck smashed into a tractor driver, Kenneth Mosher, 66, who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. After calling 911, Soules allegedly left the scene of the crime and returned back home in Arlington, Iowa.

“Chris did stay in his home and would not come out until the police provided a search warrant to enter his home,” a law enforcement source told Us Weekly.

Although Soules hasn’t been charged with driving under the influence, alcoholic beverages and a container were found at the scene.

Soules was released the next day on a $10,000 cash bond.

Radar exclusively reported on Friday that Soules has a history of alcohol-related busts before the fatal hit-and-run.

Back in 2005, the now-shamed reality star was arrested for driving under the influence.

“The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a subject passed out behind the wheel of his car,” the reporting officer wrote. “Upon my arrival the vehicle was running and the defendant asleep behind the wheel.” The officer also noted Soules had a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from him. He was arrested after failing three sobriety tests and testing over .08 BAC.

So far, his lawyers are pushing to move his May 2 court appearance to a later date.

“Soules’ 911 call, released yesterday, proved that the initial knee-jerk coverage of this accident was incorrect,” Parrish-Kruidenier law firm said in a statement to Radar. “While initial reports suggested Soules fled the scene, the 911 call confirms that Soules in fact was the one who contacted law enforcement immediately. During the call, he clearly identified himself and epxlained his role in the terrible accident.”

Soules currently has an ankle monitor strapped to him since he had made plans before the accident to travel outside the country.

