‘This Will Haunt Him!’ Chris Soules KNEW Victim Killed In His Hit-And-Run Crash

The driver tragically killed in the car crash Chris Soules caused is a man The Bachelor star and his family knew very well. A family member of the late Kenneth Mosher revealed exclusively to RadarOnline.com that the Iowa natives were neighbors.

“Everyone around here is in shock,” Richard Roepke told Radar of the April 24th accident. “He knew them, they’re neighbors. We’re feeling very sad, everyone knows Chris’ family.”

As Radar readers know, the 35-year-old rear-ended Mosher’s tractor trailer with his Chevy pick-up truck, forcing the victim’s vehicle to land in a ditch. Soules left the scene of the accident before police arrested him hours later.

Kenny Mosher is remembered as a hardworking man. He was killed in an accident last night near Aurora. Chris Soules was arrested @KWWL pic.twitter.com/NMLZNt0Ji4 — Lauren Moss KWWL (@LMossKWWL) April 25, 2017

“Chris has created his own problems,” Roepke continued. “This is life changing for him. He has to deal with it himself. This isn’t the direction his family wanted him to go in.”

Roepke said the alcoholic beverages and container found at the scene is “not a big shock.”

“It’s Chris’ age and generation, it’s not right,” Roepke said. “It was huge mistake. That will haunt him for the rest of his life.”

With Soules being released on $10,000 cash bond earlier today, the Mosher family, and the rest of the town, is demanding answers from the former ABC star.

“We’re trying to figure out why he left the scene,” Roepke said. “This is something he has to share and the rest of us can only speculate. He may have known Kenny was already gone at that point. What was going through his head? It is a bad day.”

Roepke says Mosher, 66, will be remembered for his love of planting corn, which was his favorite activity.

Mosher’s wife Nancy was left distraught by the tragedy, as she told Radar that she’s “not very well.”

Soules has a reputation in his town for alcohol-related busts.

As Radar exclusively reported, the reality star was found guilty of driving under the influence in 2006.

In 2001, he was found guilty of possessing alcohol underage twice, and driving with an open container of alcohol.

A year later, he was found guilty of fighting and leaving the scene of an accident.

Soules proposed to Whitney Bischoff on The Bachelor in 2015. They split just months after he popped the question.

KWWL was the first to report on the arrest.

