Prison ‘Bachelor!’ Chris Soules Could Spend 25 YEARS Behind Bars, Expert Says

Bachelor pretty boy Chris Soules could spend some seriously hard time behind bars, an Iowa criminal attorney exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

The 35-year-old reality star — who as Radar readers know, caused a horrific car crash that resulted in the tragic death of the other driver, a family friend — could be sentenced to 25 years in prison for leaving the scene of the accident, Nick Sarcone revealed.

Though Soules obviously did the right thing by contacting 911 before taking off, the emergency call could lead to his downfall.

“What made it interesting was that on the phone call with the dispatcher, they asked Soules if the victim was breathing, and Soules responded that he didn’t believe he was, which is key evidence in terms of having an obligation to stay at the scene at that point,” Sarcone explained.

As Radar previously reported, Soules left the scene to escape to a friend’s home nearby. He became uncooperative with police for several hours, refusing to leave without a search warrant.

According to the police report, alcohol containers were found at the scene.

Though authorities were unable to administer a field sobriety test after the incident, Radar can confirm that police obtained a search warrant to obtain results from Soules’ hospital blood test. (He was rushed to the hospital once in police custody.)

“If they find evidence of alcohol in his blood, he can then be charged with vehicular homicide, which is a class B felony — a 25 year maximum prison sentence,” Sarcone revealed.

“If he is charged with both leaving the scene and vehicular homicide, he will have to serve a minimum of 70% percent of the class B felony, which means a minimum of 17-and-a-half years in prison.”

Soules is currently wearing an ankle bracelet after making bail. He was originally slated to appear on court on May 2, but the hearing has been postponed.

