Glum Chris Caught Drowning Sorrows In Solo Dinner After Ex Anna’s Return To Spotlight

Sad Chris Pratt was caught dining solo at a table for one while ex Anna Faris returned to the spotlight, an eyewitness tells RadarOnline.com exclusively.

The recently dumped actor took himself on a date at Hollywood hotspot Cleo Sunday night. Meanwhile, his hot former flame glowed at the 69th Emmy’s — marking her first public appearance since the announcement of her separation.

PHOTOS: Chris Pratt Accepts The Guy Of The Year Award Onstage During Spike TV’s Guys Choice 2015

Unlike his glitzy ex, Pratt dressed down donning jeans, a white tee and hat. Onlookers tell Radar he arrived around 9PM and enjoyed a nice bottle of red wine, beef kebab and roast lamb before leaving around 11PM.

As Radar reported, Faris, 40, and Pratt, 38, announced their split in August in a message on Facebook.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating,” Pratt’s statement said. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.”

PHOTOS: Chris Pratt Attends The European Premiere Of ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ At The Empire Leicester Square

The couple met on the set of the film Take Me Home Tonight in 2007, and married two years later. They share a 5-year-old son, Jack.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.