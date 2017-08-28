Pick A Side! Chris Pratt And Anna Faris Force Friends To Choose As Split Gets Nasty

With Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ split turning increasingly bitter, RadarOnline.com has learned the exes are forcing their famous friends to choose sides, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“They have a lot of the same friends, so it’s a difficult situation,” an insider told Radar. “Many of them feel like they’re stuck in the middle of this mess.”

Team Pratt counts Adam Scott, Jimmy Fallon and Aubrey Plaza among its ranks.

“As soon as the breakup news broke, Chris was on phone to his pals crying the blues and trash-talking Anna,” the insider revealed.

But Faris was quietly amassing her own sympathy group even before the announcement.

Faris’ roster is made up of pals Isla Fisher, Allison Janney, Eva Longoria, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, among others.

The famous couple shocked the world after announcing their split in early August.

Sources have told Radar Pratt’s sudden shot to superstardom put a strain on their marriage.

“Chris and Anna both are so insecure and desperate for attention right now,” the insider confessed.

Faris is also throwing herself into work, trying to keep herself distracted. She just wrapped a remake of the film Overboard, and now she’s gearing up for season five of Mom and on the look for more projects.

