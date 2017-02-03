Courtroom Miracle! Chris & Jac Laurita’s Bankruptcy Case Delayed After Lawyers Quit

Chris and Jacqueline Laurita finally caught a break in their ongoing bankruptcy case, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

A bankruptcy judge gave the Real Housewives of New Jersey stars two months to file their objections to claims, according to the New York court documents. Now, they must file their motion by April 30.

Their legal troubles began in 2009 when Chris’ company Signature Apparel filed for a corporate bankruptcy.

Radar previously reported that the couple’s lawyers quit after they refused to cough up over $290,000 in fees.

The firm is still representing them in another case, despite the Lauritas claiming that they couldn’t afford to pay them.

The couple also owes nearly $340,000 in state taxes.

