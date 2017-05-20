Self-Destructing Romance: What Really Caused Chris Brown & Rihanna’s Assault Crisis?

Even though Chris Brown and Rihanna were destined for greatness together as music industry’s power couple, that all changed after he attacked her on the way home from a pre-Grammy party in 2009.

“We see a lot of really graphic photos here at the National Enquirer, but when that picture came across our screens that day, it was one of the most horrifying moments in my career,” said Melissa Cronin, editor in chief of RadarOnline.com.

Some insiders believe that because Brown and Rihanna’s careers were exploding at the same time, their relationship turned vile from the pressures of superstardom.

“Clearly they had a very toxic relationship,” said Andrea Simpson, senior news editor for the National Enquirer. “The entire incident had huge repercussions that changed Chris Brown and Rihanna’s lives forever, and shook the music industry to its core.”

National Enquirer Investigates: Rihanna and Chris Brown airs Saturday, May 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.