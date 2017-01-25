Chip’s Worst Nightmare! Gaines’ Tools Stolen From Truck While Moving Homes

Chip Gaines’ demo day was put on hold when his tools were stolen, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

The Fixer Upper star was traveling through Fort Worth, Texas in 1998 when he was robbed blind, according to the police report obtained by Radar.

Gaines, now 42, reported that he was eating at a nearby Uno’s Restaurant when his chainsaw and power drill were snatched.

He told the responding officer that “he was moving some stuff down from his house in Colleyille down to school in Waco” and he “did not give consent to any persons to enter his truck.”

There were no suspects at the time, and the case is still pending.

The handyman is not a stranger to theft, as he stole his own car of a tow-truck lot that same year. He was found guilty of theft of service, and was sented to six months probation for the crime.

Gaines currently lives in Waco with his wife Joanna — and they are filming season five of their hit HGTV in the nearby towns.

