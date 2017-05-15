‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Chip & Joanna Refuse To Film With ‘Property Brothers’ Drew & Jonathan Scott

It’s war on HGTV as Chip and Joanna Gaines refuse to film with their fellow network stars Jonathan and Drew Scott!

According to a new report, the Property Brothers stars asked the Fixer Upper couple to film for their spin-off, Brother vs. Brother in Galveston, Texas (the Gaines live just under four hours away in Waco)— but the Magnolia mavens declined to support their HGTV counterparts.

“No, we’re not jealous of them,” Drew insisted to The New York Times of his HGTV rivals. “They are phenomenally successful, the audience loves them and our fans have been asking for us to do something together.”

But, the Gaineses did not reciprocate and Drew claimed they were too “busy,” the report claims. The men were left to film with the likes of Vanilla Ice instead.

This is hardly the first HGTV drama that the 39-year-old twins have had.

John Colaneri from Cousins Undercover sparked drama in February when he claimed that he and Anthony Carrino would win in a physical fight against the Scott brothers.

Meanwhile, Chip, 42, and Joanna, 39, are getting ready to battle in court, as they are currently involved in a lawsuit over putting a fence up on their Magnolia Market property, an injury that happened at the Magnolia Silos and claims that they defrauded their ex-partners.

