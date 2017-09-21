Chelsea Houska Compares Junkie Baby Daddy Adam Lind To Pill-Popping Ryan Edwards

Chelsea Houska watched Maci Bookout’s baby daddy Ryan Edwards fall asleep at the wheel while high on drugs – and it reminded her of her ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. On this week’s Teen Mom 2, Houska expressed her concern after Lind tested positive for meth.

On the episode, Houska complained that Lind never plays with their daughter Aubree during their visits together.

“It’s just annoying,” she said. “He thinks just because he goes over there that’s an effort. You go out there and you sleep, probably because you’re coming off drugs.”

She then explained how she wished their daughter had spent Father’s Day with her husband Cole DeBoer.

“It’s not fair for Cole,” she said. “Why does she have to go over there? He deserves that time and wants it. I just wish he would be around or go away.”

Houska then watched a scene from the Teen Mom OG finale when Edwards drove while high on Xanax.

“Her story is almost similar to what’s going on in my life,” Houska said of Bookout. “Imagine the kids were in the car? I have it set he can’t drive with Aubree. If that was him and the kids were in the car… That just makes me sick.”

DeBoer said that although Lind can’t see Aubree without his parents around, he still has “a lot of concerns” because he broke the rules “not too long ago.”

Houska told him, “I’m going to meet with the lawyer to get in writing that visitation has to take place in [his parents’] house.”

Leah Messer has baby daddy issues herself, as her daughter Adalynn broke down because she hasn’t seen her dad Jeremy Calvert.

“She’s been getting really upset,” Messer told Calvert.

He then explained how he is going to surprise her when his mother takes her on a family vacation to Myrtle Beach.

Calvert, who works out of town, vented to his friend about not seeing his 4-year-old.

“Everyone is like, ‘You’re a bad dad!’ I’m not going to quit the job I got to jeopardize my daughter’s college fund,” he said.

The baby daddy drama continued with Briana DeJesus, as she stressed over daycare for her daughter Stella with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez.

“I don’t know how I’m going to juggle Nova and the baby at the same time,” she said. “When I start going to work we have to figure out the daycare. It’s $230 a week… $920 a month.”

Hernandez told her friend how he won’t be there in the beginning of their child’s life because he will be on the road for work.

“If he’s not doing nothing for this baby now I know he’s not going to do much,” DeJesus told her sister. “I don’t believe anything he says. When you start showing me actions then we could have a conversation. What the f**k is wrong with these men?”

Fortunately for DeJesus, Devoin Austin, who is in and out of their daughter Nova’s life, agreed to pay child support.

Also on the episode, Jenelle Evans has her son Jace for the weekend for the first time since setting up a visitation schedule with her mom Barbara in mediation.

“He’s really happy here,” Evans said. “It sucks he has to go back to my mom’s house. I think it’s important for Jace to get one-on-one time with me. We need to repair our relationship. Fix the time we had together and show him I do care about him.”

Despite the custody plan in place, Evans and her mother still argued about who would get Jace when school is over.

As for Kailyn Lowry, she celebrated graduating college after six years in school.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.

