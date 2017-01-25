Chelsea Houska Gives Birth To Baby Boy With Husband Cole DeBoer

Another bundle of joy is joining the Teen Mom family! Chelsea Houska welcomed her baby boy with husband Cole DeBoer one day after co-star Jenelle Evans gave birth to her daughter Ensley Jolie.

The Teen Mom 2 star gave birth on January 23 at 5:30am.

Houska, 25, introduced her son to the world with an Instagram photo of his hand. She captioned the snap, “Welcome to the world, sweet boy.”

Her husband captioned the same photo, “Welcome our perfect sweet miracle!”

The baby boy came early, as Houska was due to give birth on February 14th. He joins big sister Aubree from Houska’s previous relationship with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

In an exclusive interview with Radar, Houska expressed her concern about welcoming her second child.

“This time I’m more paranoid,” she said. “Before I was really young so I felt like I knew everything, which was ridiculous. But now I know so much and I’ve been researching everything and I’m just paranoid. I’m nervous. It’s been a really long time since I’ve had a baby.”

Luckily for Houska, her daughter and husband, who she married in October, have been helping her through her fears.

“Cole and Aubree are so excited,” she said. “Literally, I have hands on my belly at all times. They’re helping get his room together. Cole built the crib. They’ve both been really involved.”\

