‘Teen Mom’s Chelsea Houska & Farrah Abraham Investigated For Shady Business Deals

Farrah Abraham and Chelsea Houska‘s Instagram posts are getting them into trouble! RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details on the warning letters the Federal Trade Commission sent the Teen Mom stars for their undisclosed sponsored posts.

In the letter sent to Houska, 25, on September 6, the Instagram post in question is a video of her son. The caption reads, “He’s quite the talker/yeller. Cute onesie from @lovedbyhannahandeli.”

READ THE WARNING LETTERS!

“Your post does not disclose whether you have a material connection with the marketer of Loved by Hannah and Eli brand clothing,” the warning letter read. “Please provide a written response to this letter by September 30, 2017, advising the FTC staff of whether you have a material connection with the marketer of Loved By Hannah and Eli Clothing.”

But this isn’t the first time Houska has received a warning from the FTC. According to the letter, she was contacted back in April for endorsing the brand Love With Food.

“If you are endorsing a brand and have a ‘material connection’ with the marketer, then your connection should be clearly and conspicuously disclosed,” the letter read.

PHOTOS: Farrah Abraham Attends ‘The Runner’ New York Special Screening At Village East Cinema

The FTC Public Affairs Office refused to comment when asked if Houska responded to the warning letter.

As for Abraham, 26, she posted a video of a procedure with the caption, “Summer got me like… Love my secret @beverlyhillsrejuvenationlv #rejuvenate #summer.”

Unlike Houska, Abraham listened to the letter. She added to the post, “The following is an endorsement by @BeverlyHillsrejuvenationcenter.”

PHOTOS: Farrah Abraham Sports New Breast Implants In Barely-There Furkini

But this wasn’t Abraham’s first warning either. As the letter claims, she was contacted in March regarding one of her Instagram posts that seemed to be promoting a product.

The Teen Mom stars aren’t the only ones who are under investigation for breaking FTC’s rules.

Nineteen other celebrities were hit with warning letters, including Scott Disick, Amber Rose, Naomi Campbell, Ciara, Vanessa Lachey, Lindsay Lohan, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Lisa Rinna, Sofia Vergara and more.

Buzzfeed was the first to report on the FTC warning letters.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.