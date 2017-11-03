‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Adam Lind Arrested & Jailed For Domestic Assault

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska’s baby daddy Adam Lind was arrested on Thursday for domestic assault, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

Officer McGee with the Minnehaha County Jail in South Dakota told Radar that Lind was arrested for “simple assault domestic” on November 2, and was promptly jailed.

Lind appeared before a judge on Friday, November 3 at 11:30 am and remained behind bars as of noon.

PHOTOS: Not So Innocent: 15 Secrets About ‘Teen Mom 2’ Sweetheart Chelsea

The 27-year-old father of two has a long rap sheet, and his second baby mama, Taylor Halbur, asked the Circuit Court of Minnehaha County to suspend his parenting time with their daughter Paislee, earlier this year, according to documents obtained by Radar.

Lind tested positive for meth during a routine drug test as part of his custody battle with Halbur in 2017.

Court papers reveal he had a “substantial” amount of the dangerous drug in his system “just over 24 hours before he was to have the parties’ minor child.”

In a December 2014 filing, Halbur claimed Lind was a “dangerous person.”

PHOTOS: The 15 Biggest Secrets & Scandals About ‘Teen Mom 2’ Baby Daddy From Hell Adam Lind

Houska shares 8-year-old daughter Aubree with Lind, though he does not have custody of the little girl. The reality mom has since moved on with hunky husband Cole DeBoer, and together they share infant son Watson.

Lind has not responded to Radar’s call for comment.

Stay with Radar for updates to the story.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.