Adam Ruins Chelsea’s Baby Joy! Houska To Battle Ex Lind In Court Over Child Support

Chelsea Houska gave birth to her son with husband Cole DeBoer on January 25, but her baby daddy Adam Lind isn’t letting her live happily ever after! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the latest drama in their child support battle.

According to the Lincoln County Clerk of Court, Houska and Lind are scheduled to appear in court on February 28 at 3p.m. for a notice and continued hearing, and certificate of service hearing.

As Radar exclusively reported, Lind is ordered to pay $945 per month for their daughter Aubree, 7.

PHOTOS:Chelsea Houska Pregnancy Secrets REVEALED – Will She Postpone Her October Wedding?

In September, Lind had two warrants out for his arrest when he was behind $3,805 in child support for his daughter with Houska and $5,489 for his daughter Paislee, 3, with ex-girlfriend Taylor Halbur.

According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota, Lind currently has no warrants out for his arrest regarding child support.

The court hearing couldn’t come at a worse time for Houska, as she gave birth to her son Watson Cole on January 25.

PHOTOS: Chelsea Houska’s Ex Adam Lind Hasn’t Been Spotted With Daughter In Over A Month

In an exclusive interview with Radar, Houska explained how sending their daughter to see Lind still worries her.

“His visits are still supervised by his parents so that gives me peace of mind,” she told Radar of her ex, who has a lengthy criminal record. “But it’s scary. I don’t know if he makes the best choices. It definitely is scary as a mom.”

What do you think will happen at the child support hearing? Tell us in the comments.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.