Not So Funny! Chelsea Handler’s Netflix Show In Jeopardy After Jennifer Aniston Feud

Netflix doesn’t find Chelsea Handler so funny anymore!

The controversial comedian, who recently had a major fight with her now former A-list bff, Jennifer Aniston, has found her show on the chopping block, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“Chelsea’s show is not doing well,” a source connected to production told Radar. “She doesn’t draw the attention that the other talk show hosts get, like Samantha Bee or John Oliver or Stephen Colbert.”

As Radar exclusively reported, acid-tongued Handler burned a serious bridge with Aniston, destroying their years-long friendship and getting shunned from their circle of celebrity pals.

“Jen’s friends are all staunchly loyal,” which means Aniston’s closest confidants, including Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, Jen Meyer, Molly Sims, Ellen DeGeneres and others, revealed an insider, “are not interested in hanging with Chelsea.”

Apparently, neither are viewers, which comes as bad news for Netflix, especially since Handler inked a whopping $10 million seven-year deal with the streaming giant.

“Chelsea’s show is struggling and there may not be any way to save it,” the source told Radar.

