Chelsea Handler Netflix Show Axed On Heels Of Nasty Feud With Jennifer Aniston

Acid-tongued Chelsea Handler’s Netflix show Chelsea has officially been axed after only two seasons.

The controversial comedian, who recently had a major fight with her now former A-list bff, Jennifer Aniston, tweeted the news on Wednesday.

“Like so many across the country, the past presidential election and the countless events that have unfolded since have galvanized me. From the national level down to the grassroots, it’s clear our decisions at the ballot box next year will mark a defining moment for our nation. For these reasons, I’ve decided not to return for another season of Chelsea, and instead devote as much time as I can to becoming a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen and to focus on projects that have significance to me.”

As Radar previously reported exclusively, Handler’s show had been in jeopardy for quite some time, just on the heels of her blowout feud with Aniston. “Chelsea’s show is not doing well,” a source connected to production said last month. “She doesn’t draw the attention that the other talk show hosts get, like Samantha Bee or John Oliver or Stephen Colbert.”

Viewers of the show aren’t the only ones who don’t find Handler funny anymore. As fans know, the loud-mouthed personality burned a serious bridge with Aniston, destroying their years-long friendship and getting shunned from their circle of celebrity pals.

“Jen’s friends are all staunchly loyal,” revealed the insider, “and are not interested in hanging with Chelsea.” Aniston’s long list of closest confidants including Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, Jen Meyer, Molly Sims, Ellen DeGeneres and others.

While her show may have not lasted long, Handler may still have a chance at a career turnaround, revealing in her statement she’s not completely parting ways with the network. “I’m excited to share that I will continue my partnership with Netflix, working together on a documentary where I’ll engage with people I don’t talk with enough – people of different ethnicities, religions and political philosophies,” she continued. “Netflix could not be more understanding, and I’m grateful for their continued support. New episodes of Chelsea will continue to stream weekly until the end of this year.”

